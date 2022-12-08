Not Available

Written, created by and starring comedian Jason Byrne, Father Figure follows the everyday chaos of the Whyte family. Jason Byrne plays family man Tom Whyte - a man who tries to be the best dad he can to his two sons while his wife works full time. He's the kind of dad all kids would want, and the kind of dad that all men would secretly like to be. He approaches his duties as a father with a huge dose of energy and enthusiasm, but where Tom is concerned disaster is never far away.