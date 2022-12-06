Not Available

Father Ted

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Hat Trick Productions

Father Ted is an Irish comedy about 3 parish priests living on Craggy Island - a remote island, off the Irish west coast. The main four characters are Father Ted Crilly (Dermot Morgan), Father Dougal Maguire (Ardal O'Hanlan) and Father Jack Hackett (Frank Kelly) and their housekeeper (who just can't stop making tea) Mrs. Doyle (Pauline McLynn). Ted was put on the island as a punishment for going on holiday to Las Vegas with money intended for a sick child - of course..."The money was just resting in his account"!

Cast

Dermot MorganFather Ted Crilly
Ardal O'HanlonFather Dougal McGuire
Pauline McLynnMrs. Doyle
Frank KellyFather Jack Hackett

View Full Cast >

Images