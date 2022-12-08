Not Available

Turkish Soap “Fatima” will look at the issue of a girl who was a victim of rape and the attitude of society towards her. The soap was produced in 2010 and is based on a Turkish novel that described a true story that happened in 1975. Turkish critics have labelled “Fatima” as one of the best and the most successful Turkish soaps to date. The show is directed by HilalSeeral and stars Turkish actor Bran Saat who became famous as Samar in “Forbidden Love” and artist AnjeenAkurick in addition to a number of distinguished stars from Turkey. The soap is based on the events about a poor girl who is engaged to Hunter whom she is madly in love with and she never stops dreaming of their wedding day. Soon her beautiful dream becomes a nightmare when she is raped by four drunk young men. Her life as result of this incident turns upside down especially after her fiancée dumps her because she is now a “slut” in his eyes. She is then forced to get married to one of the rapists to maintain her honour and for him to be pardoned and get away with his crime. The episodes of the soap deal with the dimensions of the issue of rape that eastern societies are suffering from, it exposes this problem through its legal dimensions, social and psychological dimensions. The soap was very controversial after its first week in Turkey because of the rape scene and because it showed the bodily harm that Fatima was exposed to. Although the director HilalSeeral did not show the details of the rape, nevertheless the hysterical laughter of rapists on one side and screams and cries of Fatima on the other stirred the emotions and anger of many viewers.