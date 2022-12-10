Fault!! Service: Aratanaru Rival

Not Available

* Based on the erotic game by Ciel. After a tumultuous summer vacation, Shuuichi begins the second school term while under the constant love assault from Ai and Mio. One day the tennis club leader Reiko announced that they will participate in the school festival at the end of the month, which they decided to run a cosplay cafe after much wrangling. Afterwards, she decided that she wanted to run as a candidate for next term's student council. That wasn't the end of his tumultuous days as a transfer student suddenly appeared in his class...