Across America, elite teams of FBI agents are on a mission to hunt down the most wanted criminals in the country. With exclusive access to some of the FBI's most notorious cases and the agents who led the charge, FBI TAKEDOWNS immerses viewers in the most adrenaline-fueled manhunts, takedowns, and high stakes games of cat and mouse. An electrifying ride, each one-hour episode follows the pursuit and capture of deadly criminals who have committed some of the most violent attacks on this generation.