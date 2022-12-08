Not Available

FDP

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Johnny Araújo

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

(fdp) follows the story of soccer referee Juarez Gomes da Silva. Juarez's dream is to referee on the final of the FIFA World Cup. Despite some professional victories, his personal life is a loss. With one kid and abandoned by his wife, he needs to find a way to reconquer his family and put his life back on track. In 13 episodes, a never-seen before look on the life of this very misunderstood character. This production have several cameos from soccer players and experts.

Cast

Vitor MorettiVinny
Saulo VasconcelosSérgio
Maria Cecília AudiRosali
Fernanda FranceschettoVitória
Paulo TiefenthalerCarvalhosa
Eucir de SouzaJuarez

