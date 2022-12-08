Not Available

(fdp) follows the story of soccer referee Juarez Gomes da Silva. Juarez's dream is to referee on the final of the FIFA World Cup. Despite some professional victories, his personal life is a loss. With one kid and abandoned by his wife, he needs to find a way to reconquer his family and put his life back on track. In 13 episodes, a never-seen before look on the life of this very misunderstood character. This production have several cameos from soccer players and experts.