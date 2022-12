Not Available

Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi (Hindi: फ़ियर फ़ैक्टर: खतरों के खिलाड़ी) is an Indian stunt/dare reality game show, based on the American Fear Factor.[citation needed] The series was first launched as Fear Factor India on Sony TV in 2006 where it received a great response from the viewers; however, the channel discontinued the series after one season. The channel gave up its rights to Colors TV and the series was relaunched as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi on 21 July 2008.