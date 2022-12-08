Fear Factor (UK)

Not Available

This version has two teams of three contestants. They are known as the red team and the green team. They all take part individually in the first stunt chosen randomly by Ed. In the second stunt, two contestants from each team chosen by their opponents do it. And in the third and final stunt. It can vary. In the first stunt, the four contestants from any team that complete a stunt in the fastest time would bank their teams £3,000. In the second stunt, the contestants who completes a stunt would bank their teams £3,000. And in the third and final stunt, the person from any team, or the team that complete a stunt in the fastest time would bank their teams £5,000 and win the total money.