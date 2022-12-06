Fear the Walking Dead

Not Available

A horrifying zombiocalypse spin-off series from The Walking Dead, set in the same universe but starting at a far earlier time in Los Angeles. The show follows normal people learning to deal with the rapidly growing collapse of civilization, at the very beginning of a zombie outbreak. In Los Angeles, a city where people come to escape, shield secrets, and bury their pasts, we follow this mysterious outbreak as it threatens to disrupt what little stability high school guidance counselor Madison Clark and English teacher Travis Manawa have managed to assemble. The pressure of blending two families while dealing with resentful, escapist, and strung out children takes a back seat when society begins to break down. A forced evolution, and survival of the fittest takes hold, as our dysfunctional family finds they must either reinvent themselves or embrace their darker histories.