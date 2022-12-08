Fearne and

Not Available

Fearne has had exclusive access to Paris Hilton, Alesha Dixon and Peaches Geldof. In each episode she will spend some rare one-on-one time with each of our guest stars at work and at home, discovering the truth behind the headlines and getting to know the real person behind the tabloid image. With her friendly, forthright approach and direct interviewing style, presenter, DJ and fashion icon Fearne has won over many famous faces, including Robbie Williams, Britney Spears, Jim Carrey, Will Smith, and Princes William and Harry. And now she will indulge her passion for tracing the seeds of celebrities’ success, to find out what really drives and motivates a group of women whose careers she has closely followed. “I came up with the idea for this show because of my love of autobiographies,” Fearne explains. “The whole lifestyle behind the public image is fascinating. I love piecing together the jigsaw puzzle of what lies beneath the surface. “The series will be a real chance to peel back the layers of certain celebrities’ lives."