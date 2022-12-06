Not Available

Feast India is a lush, colourful and fascinating glimpse into Indian culture, food and customs, presented by English-born chef Barry Vera. Barry savours the surprising delights of simple street food and an amazing variety of tantalising regional cuisine, and immerses himself in the diverse cultural influences that make each area of India so distinct. From a Sikh temple kitchen in Delhi, where up to 70,000 meals are served each day, to life in a tribal desert village in Rajasthan; from vibrant markets and spice bazaars to a traditional village wedding; a heady cardamom auction to the chaotic buzz of Mumbai's beach carnivals and the eerie silence of a salt mine, and of course, much, much, more.