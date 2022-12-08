Federico Buffa Presents: World Cup Stories

Not Available

Ten minutes, ten mini-events to tell the story of the World Cup. "The World Cup marked the time of our lives, and will mark the times of those who will come," with these words Federico Buffa opens each of the ten episodes of its show. A journey through the history of the World Cup, every Saturday at 23.30 on Sky Sports 1 HD, starting April 5. The program, produced for the first time with Sky Arts, will be an extraordinary journey of accompaniment towards Brazil 2014. Accompanied by live music of the great jazz musician Max De Aloe, Buffa illustrates the stories of the characters who have immortalized the World Cup.