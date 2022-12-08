Not Available

Feeding Time takes you on a magical trip to get up close with some of the worlds most adored and iconic animals. Guided by their keepers we're going into the enclosures and behind the scenes, discovering the animals fussy eating habits and individual personalities. We find out just how a zoo manages to feed animals from the savannah of Africa, mountains or China or the tundra of the arctic with what is available locally and we'll be there to share the most intimate and exciting moment of each day - Feeding Time.