After the Fairies controlled the palace, human Shen Qingzhi became Zhuang Zijin’s attendant for a living, and followed him to discover the secret behind Xiyue City. During their journey, Zhuang Zijin showed more and more his true colors, and became more and more unprincipled. Shen Qingzhi: “You are always against me because you have a crush on me?” Zhuang Zijin: “I do have a crush, to be against you.”