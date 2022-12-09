Not Available

Felizes Para Sempre?

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The series is set in Brasília and follows five couples from the same family. Dionisio and Norma Drummond met in 1968 amidst an anti-Brazilian military dictatorship demonstration. Despite both being in opposite political sides, they fell in love and had three children: Claudio, Hugo and Joel. Cláudio is a millionaire corrupt businessman and playboy, owner of a large engineering company, and is married to Marília, an art restorator. Hugo is a shooting sport enthusiast and engineer who suffers from alcoholism. Joel is the adoptive son and also works at Cláudio's office.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images