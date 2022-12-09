Felizes Para Sempre?

Not Available

The series is set in Brasília and follows five couples from the same family. Dionisio and Norma Drummond met in 1968 amidst an anti-Brazilian military dictatorship demonstration. Despite both being in opposite political sides, they fell in love and had three children: Claudio, Hugo and Joel. Cláudio is a millionaire corrupt businessman and playboy, owner of a large engineering company, and is married to Marília, an art restorator. Hugo is a shooting sport enthusiast and engineer who suffers from alcoholism. Joel is the adoptive son and also works at Cláudio's office.