Fem myror är fler än fyra elefanter (1977)

16 year-old Rose wakes to a world where there are no adults & technology has mysteriously ceased to function & and the rules by which she used to live no longer apply.Without authority figures like parents and teachers, teenagers are left to run things. While most, like Rose, just want to survive, there are some young people who see this as an opportunity to create a new order in which they make the rules.Rose must draw on all her courage and intelligence in order to protect her family from a world that is rapidly tearing itself apart.As dramatic events unfold, Rose begins to realize there are dark and mysterious forces at work - forces she will ultimately have to confront if she and her siblings are ever going to be re-united with their parents.