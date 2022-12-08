Not Available

Miss India or Femina Miss India is a national beauty pageant in India that annually selects representatives to compete globally. The winner of Femina Miss India goes to Miss World, while the first runner up competes in Miss Earth, and the second runner up goes to Miss Supranational. It is organised by Femina, a women's magazine published by Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd. Femina Miss India used to select three winners who were then sent to Miss World, Miss Universe, and Miss Asia Pacific pageants, respectively. In 1994, after India's historic win at the International pageants, the organization ended the practice of crowning a single winner and instead decided that the top three winners were designated as winners with equal visibility and prizes. In 2002, the third winner was designated to Miss Earth instead of Miss Asia Pacific. In 2010, Femina Miss India decided that they would no longer send a representative to Miss Universe, and relinquished the Miss Universe franchise, choosing instead to designate the third winner to represent India in Miss International pageant.