At the end of the Shang dynasty of ancient China, Emperor Shou defied the will of the Gods. He openly declared to lead the people and to resist against the gods. Zi Shou bravely fought against Tian Kui but only received laughter from the gods watching from above. He was then killed by Tian (another greater god) and broke the Immortal Phoenix armor. Wu Geng woke up in the body Ah Gou and realized now he has a wife named Bai Cai...