Fenómenos (2012)

"Fenómenos" is the star radio-program on paranormal cases from a small radio station. It is the leading program in the industry, though this only means that its audience sums only a few thousand people. A new owner reaches the station, someone totally unexpected and without any prior experience in this type of duties: Victoria Reyes, a former model and former second place Miss Spain. Victoria has made her lover, a businessman, cede the presidency of the station for two reasons: first, of remorse, as he just left her for a younger lover, and second, and main, for fear that Victoria told their story to his wife. So Victoria will face this new challenge that presents itself as a vital project to be reborn and leave behind the trophy wife that she has been so far. For this, she will have to deal with a team of very "sui generis" employees.