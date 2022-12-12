Fermentation Family

Lee Kang San and Lee Woo Joo find themselves taking over the management of their family's traditional kimchi restaurant, Heaven, Earth and Man, when their father sets off on a journey one day without their knowledge. Ki Ho Tae coincidentally arrives at the restaurant in search of the missing pieces of his past. Together with the other restaurant employees, long-time customers and a growing circle of friends, they work towards their individual goals while finding warmth and family through their sharing of food and support of each other.
