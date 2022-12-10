Feuding Sun

Not Available

Nok Sinjai takes on the role of Phanrawee, a woman trying to maintain her station in life. She is married to the wealthy Rangsee Soriyathit played by Pisan Akarasene (Aom’s biological father in real life and in this lakorn). Rangsee and Phanrawee have no biological children together, they do have one adopted son Passakorn (Nat Tephassadin). Rangsee does have one biological child with another woman, Rangrong played by Aom Piyada. Rangsee did not know of her existence until she was grown. Rangrong is a feisty young woman out for revenge on Phanrawee the woman who harmed her mother and to claim what’s hers, which is Rangsee’s inheritance.