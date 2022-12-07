Not Available

Fiddlers Three

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Ralph West (Peter Davison) is happily married to Ros (Paula Wilcox). He works in the Accounts Department of a large organisation. Along with the rest of the staff, Ralph seems to spend more time dabbling in office politics and angling for promotion than he does working. The Head of Accounts is J.J. Morley (Charles Kay) and other members of staff are Harvey (Peter Blake), Norma (Cindy Day) and Osborne (Tyler Butterworth) This programme was very much inspired by Eric Chappell's earlier sitcom, The Squirrels, borrowing situations and script ideas from the earlier programme.

Cast

Peter DavisonRalph West
Paula WilcoxRos West
Peter BlakeHarvey
Charles KayJ.J. Morley
Tyler ButterworthOsborne

Images