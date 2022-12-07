Fiddlers Three

Not Available

Ralph West (Peter Davison) is happily married to Ros (Paula Wilcox). He works in the Accounts Department of a large organisation. Along with the rest of the staff, Ralph seems to spend more time dabbling in office politics and angling for promotion than he does working. The Head of Accounts is J.J. Morley (Charles Kay) and other members of staff are Harvey (Peter Blake), Norma (Cindy Day) and Osborne (Tyler Butterworth) This programme was very much inspired by Eric Chappell's earlier sitcom, The Squirrels, borrowing situations and script ideas from the earlier programme.