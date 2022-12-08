FIFA World Cup Official Film

Not Available

See highlights from the first World Cup final in 1930 between Uruguay and Argentina. Even hear from players who were there! Get highlights and films covering the drama and history of every World Cup through 2006; superstar Pelé winning his first Cup in 1958, Germany's intense 1-0 victory over Argentina in 1990, USA's successful tournament in '94. Even go beyond the scenes for the total World Cup experience. Plus, watch 15 bonus documentaries on the world's best players, from Beckham to Pelé to Maradona, and see 150 of the most amazing goals, kicks, headers and much, much more!