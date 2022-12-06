Fight (2005)

Not Available

The 72nd NHK asadora Fight is a story about fifteen year old Yuu, whose family becomes separated after an incident involving her father's spring factory. With her undying spirit to "fight" off every obstacle arising in life, Yuu maintains her positive attitude and moves forward in hopes of the day when her family will reunite again. Yuu's day beings with a secret ritual of visiting a racing horse stable. There, she kindles a unique and precious friendship with a throughbred horse named Jonko, who becomes Yuu's sole confidant in times of hardship. In the midst of teenage years, Yuu undergoes a series of challenges in her daily life; from striving to make it into her school's prestigious softball team to forging friendships among her classmates. Yet, her life becomes further complicated when her father is forced to close down his spring factory after revealing a scandal involving Yuu's best friend Rika's father. To make ends meet for the family, her mother then makes the hard choice of moving away from home to work as a live-in maid at a Komanokan Inn in Shima Onsen. Despite the tremendous pressure and hardships Yuu faces throughout her life, she continues to battle and conquer every situation with the courage she draws from her kindred spirit, Jonko.