The four-part series narrated by Sean Bean tells the story of organised fighting, one of the oldest and most controversial forms of entertainment. Throughout the centuries close physical combat has been used to entertain the public, make fortunes for gamblers, help people escape the bonds of slavery, aid diplomatic relations, settle scores and protect personal honour. Fight Club: A History of Violence looks at the realities of these ruthless one-on-one contests and how they affected the mind and body. Four eras of fighting are covered in the series - Victorian, Georgian, Elizabethan and Tudor - with the dark and unforgiving reality of life in the ring revealed in each episode.