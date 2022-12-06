Not Available

In the land of Fighting Foodons, regular recipes turn in to meal monsters when the art of culinary combat's concocted. King Gorgeous Gorge and his Fatties have cooked up a devious plan to rule the world and they sprinkled an extra dash of destruction. They plan to rule the world by kidnapping the best chefs & forcing them to make powerful Foodons. A boy named Chase, a young apprentice chef with an appetite for action, thinks he has what it takes to become an Elite Master Chef like his dad, Chef Jack. Chase believes that he, his friends, family, and Foodons can change the world one at a time, even if it involves going into battle against the Glutton Gormandizers, King Gorgeous Gorge's Big 4, and King Gorgeous Gorge's female cat-like servant, Clawdia. Then he'd have a final showdown with King Gorgeous Gorge. Unike Pokemon, some Foodons could say more than their own names.