Fighting Irish of the Civil War

The Civil War would dictate the course of America, and many of the men determining its fate had just recently arrived on its shores. Among them was the Irish Brigade, proud thousands who marched with the Stars and Stripes and the green flag of Ireland side by side. Their brave campaign is brought to life through forensic evidence, dramatic battle reconstructions and rare archival photos. This is the definitive story of how the Fighting Irish found a new home in America and paved the way for all immigrant groups that followed.