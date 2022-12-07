Not Available

A social history documentary series featuring stories of human interest from the summer of 1940 to the winter of 1941, exploring the courage and resilience of the human spirit during the Battle for Britain. People from all over the globe who joined the Royal Air Force explain what it was like to live through this fundamental conflict. Featuring unseen footage from the 1969 feature "The Battle of Britain", combined with CGI and reenactments, Fighting the blue is the last opportunity to film stories from people who came from around the world to fight for Britain.