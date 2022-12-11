Not Available

Filha da Lei, a criminal series on a Chief Inspector, Isabel Garcia, and the investigation of the most important police case in Portugal in the last 20 years. Garcia is faced with the greatest challenge of her career when she is assigned to lead the Investigation of the violent serial murders that devastate the city. Samuel Lopes, Trainee Inspector with a degree in Criminal Psychology, joins the Garcia Brigade where he will have to earn his place and the respect of the most experienced inspectors. The interaction with the Trainee Inspector helps Garcia to better understand his daughter Sara, a 16-year-old teenager who was married to the implacable journalist Jaime.