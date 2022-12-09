Not Available

"Carbine" The first Ottoman crime show of television history, -Filinta- is a show that presents notions of rights, justice, camaraderie, fellowship and love. Mustafa is a very smart, skillful, handsome young man. He serves as a policeman with his best friend Ali, who is also an orphan like Mustafa. Kadı Gıyaseddin is a -kadı- (judge) who belongs to a well-established family, and was trained in Damascus, Bukhara, Cairo and Konya from an early age. He is of an easy-going and coolheaded temperament. He shows us his refined wisdom in every scene. He also has trained sultans sons at the palace. He is a former mentor of the Sultan. Our story begins with a conspiracy against Mustafa and Ali.