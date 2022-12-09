Not Available

Before the cameras start rolling, a filmmaker has to know what they intend to put to picture. Unless, of course, they want to burn tons of money on film stock and crew overtime. But when millions of dollars are on the line, you’d better have your visual ducks in a row. Here’s some bonus material In each episode of Film School’d, a faceless, nameless narrator chooses a specific topic and explores it while sketching relevant pictures on a whiteboard. The debut installment takes a look at Star Wars, focusing particularly on the directors, films, and events that inspired George Lucas to create his space opera. The lecture goes all over the map, discussing everything from Lucas’ short career as an aspiring racecar driver to the ways World War II influenced Akira Kurosawa’s career as a filmmaker to the decline of the Hollywood studio system. I swear it all comes together in the end.