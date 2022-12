Not Available

FilmmakerIQ is an online lifestyle magazine and free film school. Founded in 2008 by Dennis Hartwig and John P. Hess, FilmmakerIQ has been a depository of useful and important online articles. With the addition of the free film school which explores filmmaking topics in a unique and in depth way, FilmmakerIQ is leading the discussion on filmmaking among active industry professionals and the film community on whole.