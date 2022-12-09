Not Available

Filthy Rich

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

20th Century Fox Television

Filthy Rich is described as a larger than life Southern Gothic dramedy which revolves around two strong, sharp women who will go to any length to protect their loved ones and get their due. When the wealthy CEO of the world’s largest Christian network dies in a plane crash, his wife and adult children are stunned to discover he has grown, illegitimate kids who are also in his will. When the steel azalea matriarch of the family tries to pay them to go away, these newly legitimized heirs have very different ideas and insist on not only staying in town, but becoming part of the family empire.

Cast

Kim Cattrall
Steve Harris
Melia Kreiling
Aubrey Dollar
Corey Cott
Mark L. Young

