Fina Estampa

Fine print is a Brazilian soap opera, produced and aired by Globo since August 22, 2011. The plot tells the story of Griselda Azores. In very poor family, she came to Brazil to five years. At fourteen, she married and, at fifteen, was the mother. Alone, created three sons: Joaquim José (the "Fifteen"), Jose Antenor and Maria Amalia. Her husband, Pereirinha, was a fisherman and died at sea, his body never showing up. To survive and raise their children, became one of the only jobs he had learned out of domestic service: mechanical. Griselda fix a bit of everything, from changing tires to mess with electricity, or repairing appliances, doing errands from house to house, always wearing a suit shop. It is known as 'Husband Rent' or 'Pereirão' for their services.