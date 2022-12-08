Final Chance to Save

Not Available

Sky One introduces the start of a new ongoing documentary series that highlights the potential extinction of some of the world's most famous species. Working with Tiger Aspect Productions, the series follows a team of experts assisted by a wellknown personality. Each documentary will highlight the plight of the world's most endangered animals including the tigers of India, Aye-Ayes and Gorillas. Presenters include Sanjeev Bhaskar, Bill Bailey, Miranda Richardson and Joe Simpson. Each of the presenters will draw on the expertise of local teams campaigning to save the endangered species and work with conservationists to develop and implement strategies to help in their fight for survival.