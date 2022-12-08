Not Available

``Final Offer'' is essentially a game show played without a studio audience present. In the hourlong series the ``contestants'' are sellers of antiques and rare collectibles who get an equally rare opportunity to haggle with four professional dealers -- Jacob Chait, Patrick Painter, Billy Roland and Jordan Tabach-Bank -- eager to outbid one another for the items. One on one, and in the order they choose, the sellers negotiate with the dealers, but there's a catch: Once a seller passes on an offer, there's no turning back. He or she begins the process again with the next buyer in line, hoping the bid they receive is at least as high as the one they just turned down. Let the high-stakes game, in which the highest bidder doesn't always win, begin.