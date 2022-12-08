Not Available

What if a murder victim could tell you about their final moments? The voices of the dead come to life in this true-crime series which offers a unique look at some of the nation's most shocking murders. Each of the seven episodes will examine one case from start to finish, taking viewers inside the murder from the victim's point of view. Final Witness is a compelling hybrid of documentary and drama, featuring interviews with real-life witnesses, prosecutors, law enforcement, family and friends, along with riveting scripted scenes, which thrust viewers into the heart of each crime. Shot on location around the world, infused with an indie-band soundtrack and cinematic style, Final Witness creates an unforgettable look at the human psyche at its darkest. The series is produced for ABC by Lincoln Square Productions. Executive producers are Rudy Bednar and Christine Connor.