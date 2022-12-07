Not Available

As part of Channel 4's Britain's Forgotten Children season, Find Me a Family tries to find homes for the children who no one has come forward to adopt. The three-part documentary - fronted by David Akinsanya, an adoption campaigner and journalist who grew up in care - follows three households of would-be adopters as they take part in a pioneering project. The programmes set out to provide the would-be adopters with hands-on experiences to encourage them to consider adopting the children who, too often, get overlooked.