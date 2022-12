Not Available

Find me a Māori Bride follows the comic misadventures of Tama Bradley (Cohen Holloway), and his cousin George Alpert (Matariki Whatarau), a pair of successful, metrosexual Māori men, whose lives are turned upside down, when presented with a wero (challenge), by their late grandmother – find a Māori wife within 6 months, or lose out on inheriting the whānau farm, worth a whopping $47,000,000.