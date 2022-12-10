Not Available

Find Me in Your Memory

  • Drama

Director

Oh Hyun-jong

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

MBC

Jeong Hoon is an anchor of a news show which has the highest ratings. Jeong Hoon’s handsome face and perfect body figure make him look good in a suit. Unlike his gentle appearances, he becomes a tyrant all of a sudden and starts asking aggressive questions to whoever it is. Because of hyperthymesia, he remembers every single thing happening in 365 days a year ever since his childhood. He can’t forget the memory of the woman he loved, Seo Yeon, who disappeared 8 years ago. A rising star who attracts everyone’s attention, Ha Jin, appears in front of Jeong Hoon at that moment. Despite all the attention, Ha Jin doesn’t waver and keeps her confidence. However, she has a secret that her memory is fading away. The man who cannot forget and the woman whose memory is fading away. Will they be able to overcome their difficulties, understand each other, and fall in love at the end?

Cast

Kim Dong-wookLee Jung Hoon
Moon Ga-youngYeo Ha Jin
Jang Young-namChoi Hee Sang
Yoon Jong-HoonYoo Tae Eun
Lee Seung-joonKim Chul Woong
Kim Seul-GiYeo Ha Kyung

View Full Cast >

Images