Provides an intimate look into the New York Giants organization, one of the most successful NFL franchises with eight championship titles, including four Super Bowls. Finding Giants offers an in-depth look at scouting and team building in today’s NFL and shows what it takes to find and draft the best players to fit an organization. Finding Giants will also give fans a unique look at the personal side of working in the NFL as scouts and their wives balance life on the road with family life at home. Additionally, Finding Giants will show footage inside the Giants’ draft war room during the 2014 NFL Draft, in which the Giants selected such players as Odell Beckham, Jr., Weston Richburg and Andre Williams.