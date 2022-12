Not Available

Retired school principal Pak Tsin-ngam has returned to Hong Kong from Canada. He goes to the familiar location of Lower Ngau Tau Kok Estate, which has been redeveloped, to look for certain sopranos whose voices keep resonating in his head. When Tsin-ngam and his friends finally find these singers, it turns out that life experiences have transformed the men into pathetic middle-aged men. They must find their youth to take the stage again.