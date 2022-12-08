Finding Our Talk

Not Available

Many Aboriginal languages have disappeared or are disappearing. Others are threatened. According to Statistics Canada, only 3 out of 50 of the most prominent languages are expected to survive through the next century. The loss of language threatens the roots of family life and social structure in most aboriginal communities. Fortunately there are unique individuals and organizations across this country who are aiming to beat the Stats Canada odds. Not only are they using innovative strategies to maintain the basic functions of their languages, they are finding entertaining ways to preserve their creative and cognitive spirit as well.