Fingerbobs

Yoffy lifts a finger... and you're guaranteed all sorts of fun! Yoffy is the hirsute hippy host of Fingermouse's fabulous adventures, gifted with the ability to bring all manner of characters and stories to life using bits of paper and some rather fetching pairs of gloves... Thrill at the adventures of the intrepid rodent Fingermouse and cheer as he finds props for Yoffy's stories! Witness the steadfast seagull Gulliver take flight, and enjoy slow tortoise Flash's sluggish journeys across ficticious lands!