Finlands historia

Join a crazy adventure from the Stone Age to independence. A new comedy series about the history of Finland. Who really murdered Rasputin? How did the Crusades really begin? What does Santa have to do with the Estonian ferry? Join a crazy adventure from the Stone Age to independence and learn how everything might have happened because after all, history is written by those who won. The history of Finland is a comedy where the truth gets a real rice sauna. From Urdonners to drag queen tsars, you've never heard of Finland's history like this before.