Not Available

Fire 000 is not a drama. It is real life at its unpredictable best. With unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to the officers and operations of the New South Wales Fire Brigades, the series is about the specially trained men and women who are ready to put their lives on the line every time a 000 call comes in. They are true Australian heroes, and for them, a commitment to helping those in need is just part of the job