A young boy by the name of Asahina Daigo was once rescued by a fireman. Ever since then, he has wanted to become a firefighter like the hero who saved him from the flames. Now he's all grown-up and has recently received his credentials as a firefighter. However, the firefighting brigade he is assigned to is the so-called "Me-Gumi," the nickname of the Medakagaoka Fire Brigade, which at first glance seems to have absolutely no fighting spirit whatsoever. In reality, this is the home of a group of seasoned professionals led by that legendary firefighter Commander Gomi. They're active on the front lines, constantly putting their lives at risk. The innocent Daigo, burning with a sense of justice and of mission, battles together with his "Me-Gumi" compatriots, suffering, laughing and crying together with them as he develops into a topflight firefighter in this moving human drama. --Fuji Creative