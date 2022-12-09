Fire in the Hole

Not Available

Explosives expert Matt Barnett, founder and president of Texplo Explosives, is the man to call when you need something blown up. He fields calls from all over the world for detonation jobs, from 250 pound bombs from World War II to meth labs to armored vehicles for the military. Each job has it's own unique challenges, so Matt relies on his Texplo crew, comprised of long-time friends and fellow explosives experts. With each detonation job, Matt and his Texplo team have to figure out the right plan, tools, and explosives to use to make sure that in the end, they have a happy client and an amazing explosion, without anyone getting hurt in the process.