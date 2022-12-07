Not Available

New Zealand's fire fighters battle more than 20,000 fires every year; blazes that devastate homes, businesses, farmland and forestry, causing millions of dollars of damage and loss. But what happens after the smoke clears and the embers fade? For a small, highly trained team specialising in the science and art of fire investigation, the fire is just the beginning of the story. Where did the fire start? What was its cause? How can it be prevented from happening again? It's their task to find the answers. Fire Scene Investigation is a ten-part local series that tracks the investigation from the initial fire call-out through to the determination of origin and cause. Witnesses are interviewed, leads are followed, theories explored and evidence unearthed and analysed - all in a quest for the truth. Fire Scene Investigation also reveals the human cost of fires - the loss of homes, livelihoods and life at the hands of one of the world's most powerful forces. It is an emotional time, often filled with raw pain and horror - through the midst of which the investigators must navigate a steady course as they search for answers to the devastation that faces them.