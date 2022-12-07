Not Available

Fireball is a series of CGI anime shorts created by Toei Animation in conjunction with Disney. The show takes place in the distant future of the 49th millennium, and revolves around the happenings inside a giant manor (named 'Tempest Tower') inhabited by two robots; the gynoid duchess Drossel von Flügel (full name and title: the 19th Lord of Uranos' Kingdom's Tempest Domain, Drossel Juno Vierzehntens Heizregister Fürstin von Flügel) and her massive cyclopian servant, Gedächtnis. The episodes are usually nonsensical in nature, normally showing the two characters making idle conversation in the midst of a war with humanity.